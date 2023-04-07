The ongoing shambles in the state's racing industry, a data hack, dissension in the Liberal ranks over The Voice and the victory of teachers in wage negotiations - these were the topics dominating Tasmanian politics this week.
The state government took pains to emphasise that the Indigenous Voice to Parliament is not a state matter.
But the issue intruded into the state politics this week, when Bass Liberal MHA Bridget Archer said she would support the 'Yes' campaign.
Her decision came just hours after Federal Opposition leader Peter Dutton announced the party would not support the Voice to Parliament.
He said he agrees that there should be constitutional recognition for the first Australians, but would not support an independent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander advisory voice to parliament.
Ms Archer said she would support the 'Yes' campaign despite the Liberal caucus overwhelmingly voting 'No'.
The outspoken MP gained credit in the Liberal party by holding on to her seat of Bass at the election last year, but internal party rumblings have surfaced about her penchant for crossing the floor.
Meanwhile, long-running negotiations between the government and the Australian Education Union state branch concluded, with teachers, support specialists and school psychologists receiving pay rises of between 4 per cent and 5.8 per cent.
The state's highest-paid teachers will now be paid up to $130,000 per annum.
The pay rise amounted to a 9.5 per cent increase over three years, according to Education Minister Roger Jaensch.
AEU members voted by 90 per cent to approve the deal, AEU state president David Genford said.
Mr Genford also said the agreement would lift Tasmanian teachers off the bottom of the pay scale nationally.
Information on Tasmanian schools, including one in Burnie, were found on the Dark Web, giving proof positive that a hacking group has accessed Department of Education and Children data.
The files released by the hacker group included one that named the Romaine Park Primary School on the North-West Coast, and other documents including individual students' applications for the Student Assistance Scheme.
File folders released also contained emails, names and other confidential information.
The data release followed assurances from the government just hours before that no breach had been confirmed.
The Labor Opposition criticised the government for using the third-party cloud software, GoAnywhere MFT, after news that it had been compromised emerged in January.
