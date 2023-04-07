Visitor jump for Launceston's museum and art gallery

Visitation to Launceston's Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery has jumped up 126 per cent over a three-month period.
In the most recent report which looks at the October to December 2022 quarter, QVMAG reported over 48,000 visitors which was 126 per cent more than the same period in 2021 (21,527 visitors).
In turn, the QVMAG shop had a boon in sales with a 176-per-cent increase on the figures from the same period in 2021.
Sales from October to December totalled $154,217.
During this period, QVMAG had launched merchandise that correspondent with current exhibitions.
A key standout was the Archie 100: A Century of the Archibald Prize exhibit which saw thousands flock to the Launceston stop of the tour between October and early January.
Also supporting the impact of the Archie 100 on visitation was the increase in public enquiries. Enquiries were up 14 per cent and were largely in response to the Archie 100.
The Jimmy Possum: an unbroken tradition exhibition at the Royal Park Art Gallery was one of six new exhibitions during the quarter.
As a standalone, the Royal Park Art Gallery had an increase of 40 per cent in visitors - from 5736 in October and December 2021 to 8035 over the same time last year.
The report found donations had dropped 47 per cent when compared between the last quarter of 2021 and 2022.
In 2021, donations totalled $13,047 over that time, which dropped to $6891 in 2022.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
