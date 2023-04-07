The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

QVMAG visitation up but donations down in latest report

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
April 8 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Visitor jump for Launceston's museum and art gallery
Visitor jump for Launceston's museum and art gallery

Visitation to Launceston's Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery has jumped up 126 per cent over a three-month period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.