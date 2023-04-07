Police have confirmed a woman has died after a crash at Copping, and say a section of the Arthur Highway will be closed as investigators conduct inquiries.
In a statement released to the media, the Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management (DPFEM) said emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash near Blue Hills Road at 9.20am.
Police say the woman died at the scene after the white MG sedan she was travelling in collided with a silver Toyota Camry.
The male driver of the MG was taken to the Royal Hobart Hospital with minor injuries, as were the occupants of the Camry - a female driver and her passenger.
Police say an infant in the Camry was uninjured.
DPFEM says a report will be prepared for the Coroner, and the highway between Kellevie and Sugarloaf Roads will be closed during the investigation.
Police say their thoughts are with the woman's family and loved ones, and have appealed for witnesses or anybody with dash camera footage of the vehicles prior to the crash to come forward.
