A pair of bushwalkers were rescued by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter after their tent flooded

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated April 7 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:30am
The Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management rescued a pair of Queensland bushwalkers from the Walls of Jerusalem National Park on April 7. Pictures supplied
A Queensland father and son were rescued from the Walls of Jerusalem National Park on April 7, and emergency services say the pair were "wet and cold but otherwise uninjured".

