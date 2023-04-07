A Queensland father and son were rescued from the Walls of Jerusalem National Park on April 7, and emergency services say the pair were "wet and cold but otherwise uninjured".
According to a Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management (DPFEM) statement the pair set up camp near Lake Solveig on April 6, and their tent flooded overnight.
The bushwalkers activated a personal locator beacon at 3.15am the following morning however poor weather and heavy rain prevented rescue by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
The DPFEM statement says police Search and Rescue officers and State Emergency Service volunteers prepared to rescue the bushwalkers on foot, but the weather cleared about 7.30am, allowing helicopter access.
The 67-year-old man and his 17-year-old son were located about 8.40am and returned to their parked car "wet and cold but otherwise uninjured" according to the DPFEM statement.
Inspector Darren Hopkins urged any would-be bushwalkers to prepare for poor weather, and reminded them to ensure others were aware of any travel plans.
"Wet and windy conditions are forecast over the next two days," he said.
"It's a reminder to those venturing into the Tasmanian wilderness to be prepared with appropriate wet weather gear, warm clothing and we encourage the carriage of personal locator beacons."
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.