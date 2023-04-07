The Launceston Alive Children's and Families' Festival returns this Saturday, bringing people together to celebrate Easter.
Held at Riverbend Park, the festival will include games, live music, dancing, arts and crafts, face painting, and free food from 11am to 2pm.
Organised by Launceston Alive, Scripture Union Tasmania, and a collection of 43 churches and Christian organisations, the festival aims to celebrate the "wonderful and transforming power of Easter".
Scripture Union Tasmania regional manager and event organiser Stephanie Sebastian said the event was an excellent opportunity to celebrate the true meaning of Easter.
"Easter is the most important event in the Christian calendar, so we want to share our joy with the wider community," she said.
"It's great to see the many churches work together to serve and engage with our community; it will be a wonderful and fun day out for all."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
