Peter Dutton was never a good choice to lead the Liberals.
The problem is the party lost so badly at the last election and has failed for years to nurture talent that there was no other option.
And, on top of that, anyone with an ounce of political acumen would know that whoever leads the opposition now is unlikely to ever be prime minister.
For Mr Dutton, the job of opposition leader is a tough one; it is about rebuilding the Liberal brand.
It is staggering then that rather than put their shoulders to the wheel to try to turn around the party's fortunes, federal Liberals seem determined to do their own cause harm. We have seen some indulging in what is referred to as the culture wars, and taking the wrong side.
That is, they are aligning themselves with those who out of fear, ignorance or whatever other excuse one wishes to use are intolerant towards marginalised groups.
Most recently, we have seen them jumping on an anti-trans bandwagon, using such issues as integrity in women's sport as vehicles for their bigotry.
They are being egged on by conservative commentators who irrationally believe that the solution for the Liberals is to lurch further to the right, even though elections in this country are won from the centre.
Now, we have Mr Dutton and a majority in his party room deciding to oppose a move by the Albanese government to advance reconciliation.
Constitutional recognition of our First Nations people is long overdue, and the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament was a key recommendation of the historic Uluru Statement of the Heart.
Labor went to the election promising to pursue both, and opinion polls already show majority support everywhere but Queensland, Mr Dutton's home state, which also gave us Pauline Hanson and Bob Katter.
While moderate Liberals like Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff will be campaigning for a yes vote, Mr Dutton and colleagues are going to be on the wrong side of history.
One who will not be is maverick Bass MHR Bridget Archer, who rightly argues there is "a moral imperative to support (the yes) campaign". If only she was not an outlier in her party.
In campaigning for a no vote, Mr Dutton and company will do untold damage to the Liberal brand.
They were already in a leaking boat, and now they are smashing holes in the bottom.
