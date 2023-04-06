Tasmania has dozens of innovative companies that can stand to benefit from a $15 billion federal scheme designed to support domestic manufacturers and ensure the country is less reliant on imports for defence and other critical areas, two Tasmanian parliamentarians have said.
Launceston-based Senator Helen Polley said Tasmania would grab its fair share of the the National Reconstruction Fund, whose legislation passed the senate in late March.
Based on Tasmania's population, the state could see an allocation from the fund of $300 million.
"We Tasmanian senators and members, one thing we do so well in Canberra is we hunt as a pack, when the ministers see a Tasmanian coming asking for our fair share, you've got the entire Tasmanian federal caucus with them," Senator Polley said.
"Whether it's defence, whether it's any sort of infrastructure spending, we will put the interests of Tasmania first," she said.
The state is full of innovative companies that stand a chance of benefiting from the fund, she said, including Launceston-based fabric producer Waverley Mills, or Invermay-based electronic device manufacturer Definium Technologies.
Hobart digital workplace software group Live Tiles produces software that makes it easier for remote employees to work.
"People really want lifestyle and work balance ... so Live Tiles is a good example of what we can do, I've met them a couple of times, you can do anything from anywhere now," she said.
She said Invermay-based Definium Technologies started in a garage and is now selling its devices around the globe.
"They are actually producing motherboards and different technologies that were once done in China, and they are now competing internationally, and it is all being done in Launceston," she said.
St Leonard's-based Waverley Mills is developing innovative processes to recycle used fabrics and blankets, she said.
"That is what needs to happen in Australia - no matter how good your woolen blankets are, you can't just make woolen blankets anymore, you have to address the demands of the sector."
Brian Mitchell said it was important that Australia supported its manufacturing sector to reduce reliance on imports, especially in key areas like defence.
"It doesn't help us as a national that we are so reliant on manufactured goods coming in from overseas, COVID taught us that we need to be making more things in Australia, and that's what this fund is designed o do," he said.
But he also said it was important that the fund was being set up as an separate body independent from the government.
"There'll be no coloured spreadsheets on where to put projects based on political advantage, this is about what's in the national interest, and we think an independent body is the best way for that to happen," Mr Mitchell said.
He said he had "no doubt" that Tasmanian companies would come forward to have the views heard and innovations assessed.
"I think this fund will be funding projects that we can't even dream of at the moment, that's how fast things are going, and Tasmanians and Australians are right at the forefront of innovation," he said.
Innovative industries in Tasmania included energy and hydro, and even space technology.
