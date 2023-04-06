The Examiner
Tasmania Devils boys ruled out for off-field behaviour

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated April 6 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 4:50pm
Picture by Scott Gelston

AFL Tasmania have confirmed that several Tasmania Devils boys' players have been made unavailable for selection following an off-field transgression.

