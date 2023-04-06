An annual junior tournament originally scheduled for Launceston has been moved to Hobart due to the condition of the Northern Hockey Centre.
Under-13s, 15s and 18s players represent their region in the June Long Weekend Regional Challenge, with the venue change announced on social media earlier this week.
Hockey Tasmania's Facebook page described the St Leonards venue as "not currently being fit for purpose to hold a large carnival style event".
"For the past five to eight years, Hockey Tasmania have been pushing hard for an upgraded of the Northern Hockey Centre, which for several decades has been seriously underfunded and our Northern members deserve better," chief executive Damian Smith told The Examiner.
"An upgraded facility would allow us to again allocate national carnivals in the region, something we are now unable to do as it does not meet the standards and we have secured a runway of national events through to 2027 - this is disappointing not only for our hockey community but also a significant loss to the local economy."
Smith said the ultimate goal is to host Tassie Tigers Hockey One matches at the Northern Hockey Centre but needs to ensure the facility can better cater for larger events.
He noted that upgrading the changerooms for both officials and players, the first-aid room and seating options are major priorities, while funding to replace pitch two at the end of the season has been secured.
Federal funding was almost secured last year for "well overdue" upgrades, with the state body still hopeful of some in the near future.
"Hockey Tasmania desperately wants to allocate events in the region as there are so many benefits that flow, particularly in regard to an increased profile that assists growth in our participation, development and pathway opportunities for our members," Smith said.
Despite the "seriously underfunded" facilities, Northern Tasmania's 2022 membership numbers reached their highest since 2019 last year.
After attracting 670 members in 2021 to 715 signed up in 2022, with the hard work of club volunteers credited by the sport's organising body.
The Facebook post announcing the tournament's movement attracted plenty of interest, with 48 reactions, 65 comments and six shares as of time of writing.
Several comments suggested either a separate North and North-West tournament or that the Regional Challenge gets moved to the North-West for 2023.
"Hosting it in the North where it was originally intended this year would showcase the use and allow a better argument for funding," one said.
While another wrote: "Such a great weekend it's a shame the people of the North and North-West are being so disadvantaged by this."
"The disappointment was expected as we have a very passionate and committed local hockey community who always get behind any event we allocate in the region. They want more of them and deserve more and Hockey Tasmania are committed to delivering events in the region," Smith said.
"Hockey Tasmania understand the impact moving this event to the South, we appreciate the cost to our members not only in the North but also North-West in having to travel further to attend - it's less than ideal but we hope by upgrading this facility we can hold not just this event but many others like it in the years ahead."
