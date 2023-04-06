The Examiner
June Long Weekend Regional Challenge moved from Launceston to Hobart

Updated April 7 2023 - 5:31pm, first published April 6 2023 - 5:30pm
The grandstand at the Northern Hockey Centre. Picture by Phillip Biggs
An annual junior tournament originally scheduled for Launceston has been moved to Hobart due to the condition of the Northern Hockey Centre.

