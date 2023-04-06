The Tasmanian Government follow the federal government's lead and prohibit the installation and use of the TikTok social media application on government-issued devices.
In a joint statement released on Thursday afternoon, Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Science and Technology Minister Madeleine Ogilvie said the decision to ban the app followed national security advice.
The Australian Government earlier this week advised that key intelligence and security agencies believed TikTok posed significant national security and privacy risks, including in the collection of user data.
The NSW Government has also announced an intention to implement a ban.
Mr Rockliff said the ban would be put in effect as soon as possible.
"We will be guided by national intelligence and security agencies on the issue, and continue to monitor national policy settings," he said.
Ms Ogilvie said the policy would limit security risk as will as the risk of exposure of government information.
TikTok general manager of operations in Australia, Lee Hunter, said the decision by the state government was driver by politics, not fact.
"We stress that there is no evidence to suggest that TikTok is in any way a security risk to Australians and should not be treated differently to other social media platforms," he said.
The Australian Signals Directorate has released advice in relation to the use of TikTok which suggests it should not be used on a phole that can access any official information and a phone with the app installed should be kept away from any sensitive conversations.
