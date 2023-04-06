The Examiner
The new bargaining agreement for paramedics and other staff will come into effect soon

Joe Colbrook
Joe Colbrook
April 6 2023
Both the government and the Health and Community Services Union have claimed a win after a new Ambulance Tasmania industrial agreement was lodged at the Tasmanian Industrial Commission. File photo
Paramedics and other Ambulance Tasmania staff are set to receive a pay rise following a protracted period of bargaining between the state government and the Health and Community Services Union (HACSU).

