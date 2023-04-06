Paramedics and other Ambulance Tasmania staff are set to receive a pay rise following a protracted period of bargaining between the state government and the Health and Community Services Union (HACSU).
The new agreement includes a 3.5 per cent wage increase in the first year, a $1,000 cost of living payment and additional allowances for employees including student paramedics and those assigned to rural locations.
HACSU Assistant State Secretary Lucas Digney said it had been a hard battle, but union members had finally secured an agreement that was acceptable to them.
"It wasn't an offer that came about from the goodness of the government's heart," Mr Digney said.
"It was an offer that was actually fought for by our ambulance worker members.
"So whilst the outcome is favourable, particularly to paramedics that have to work in rural and remote areas, it wasn't something that came about without a fight."
Mr Digney said the new remuneration scheme meant the ambulance service could now offer competitive wages which would hopefully mean more highly-skilled paramedics remained in Tasmania.
The agreement also includes increased paid parental leave and family violence leave entitlements, as well as new paid and unpaid grandparent, foster and Aboriginal cultural leave entitlements.
In a statement announcing registration of the new agreement in the Tasmanian Industrial Commission, Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the agreement terms were "fair, affordable and reasonable".
"This is the positive result of months of productive, good faith negotiations between government bargaining representatives and our Ambulance Tasmania staff to deliver increases that are fair, affordable and reasonable," Mr Rockliff said.
"The extraordinary, hardworking paramedics, staff and volunteers we have...are at the heart of Tasmania's health system, and on behalf of the Tasmanian Government, I thank them for their continued efforts as they provide care for Tasmanians every single day."
The Premier highlighted new meal break provisions were part of the agreement, an issue that proved to be a sticking point for HACSU members before their final vote.
Mr Digney said the previous previsions left ambulance staff working for hours without eating, instead being paid a meal allowance they often did not have time to redeem.
"Because of the demands on the service, our members were just working 14 hour shifts with no breaks and were being paid the allowance for it," he said.
"That was intolerable to them.
"I'm sure the community understands how unsafe that is for anyone, but particularly for a health professional."
The Premier said other reforms to the health service were ongoing, and the government would continue to work with HACSU and Ambulance Tasmania.
The agreement was registered on April 5 and will apply from the first full pay period on or after December 1, 2022.
