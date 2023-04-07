Healthy, wholesome produce has been delivered to those in need as a St Leonards school continues its annual tradition of giving.
Tamar Valley Steiner School held its Autumn Harvest Festival on April 5 and parents were treated to a Michaelmas play, choral show and a soup lunch.
Families also contributed the fruits of their labours to a cornucopia of fresh produce, which was then donated to homelessness charity Strike It Out.
School principal Carolyn Scott-Burgess said the festival was steeped in tradition and was one of many events the school held to mark the changing of the seasons.
"It is a time that we celebrate the end of the harvest season and moving into the cooler time of the year," she said.
"We celebrate that with a shared harvest feast, donations to people who are in need and the presentation to the community of our Michaelmas play.
"That speaks of St. Michael, who represents the protection of the people during the darker, colder months."
Class 6 students Monty Callahan and Gracie Bidwell presented the donations, which included pumpkins, peppers, tomatoes and fresh eggs from the school's hens to Strike It Out founder Kirsten Ritchie.
Ms Ritchie said the donation was greatly appreciated as the fresh fruit and vegetables could be used in meals prepared by the charity, emergency food packs or just given to those living on the street.
"There's more people needing our help and assistance, we had a meal on Monday (April 3) night and three new people turned up," she said.
"We also deliver emergency food packs to those in need.
"Things like the pumpkins that the homeless can't necessarily use will go in the packs but the grapes, apples and other fruit can be distributed to those on the street."
Strike It Out is currently seeking donations of more fresh food, blankets and warm weather gear and cash to purchase items like clothing and prescriptions for those in need.
Ms Scott-Burgess said the school has worked with the charity for a number of years, but giving a helping hand was even more important in 2023 as costs of living soared.
"We want to be able to give to people who are in need ... and the homeless are on the increase everywhere across Australia," she said.
"(Strike It Out) come and receive the produce we provide each autumn and we feel it's a great way that we can contribute to the community.
"The ability to be able to get nourishing food is a key value that we hold as a school."
