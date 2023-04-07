The Examiner
A Launceston school has continued its tradition of helping those who have fallen on hard times

Joe Colbrook
Joe Colbrook
Updated April 7 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 12:00pm
Monty Callahan and Gracie Bidwell presented food to Strike it Out founder Kirsten Ritchie at the Tamar Valley Steiner School Autumn Festival. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Monty Callahan and Gracie Bidwell presented food to Strike it Out founder Kirsten Ritchie at the Tamar Valley Steiner School Autumn Festival. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Healthy, wholesome produce has been delivered to those in need as a St Leonards school continues its annual tradition of giving.

Local News

