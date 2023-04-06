Tasmanian Aboriginal Affairs Minister supports voice to parliament

Members of the Tasmanian Liberal government will state their views on an indigenous voice to parliament at the referendum alongside the rest of Tasmania and will not be forced into a formal position.
The Australian Liberal Party publicly announced this week that it agrees with constitutional recognition for Indigenous Australians but will not support an independent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island advisory voice to parliament.
Its leader Peter Dutton said there would be an active 'no' campaign against the voice in the lead up to the referendum, which is planned to be held between October and December this year.
Aboriginal Affairs Minister Roger Jaensch said such a campaign was a matter for the Federal party.
He said at the state level, the Liberal government did not have a formal position.
"This is a referendum. The good thing about a referendum is that every Australian of voting age, every Tasmanian of voting age gets to have their say in a referendum," Mr Jaensch said.
"This is a time for asking questions and having a discussion. The debate is good for Australia because it's raising awareness of these questions about recognising and hearing the voice of Aboriginal people.
He said he was a personal supporter of a voice to parliament, but every member of the Liberal party had an individual opinion.
"I think we need to understand the perspectives of Aboriginal people on decisions that affect them," Mr Jaensch said.
"The premier is a supporter of the voice as am I but every member of our party, every member of the Tasmanian community, gets to have their voice on this as well."
