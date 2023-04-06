The $75,000 Easter Cup final at Mowbray on Saturday night is being billed as a match-race between two Victorian stablemates and bookmakers, like many punters, are having difficulty separating them.
The TAB has 30m backmarker Like A Wildfire favourite at $2.25 only marginally in front of fellow Emma Stewart-trained pacer Wheres The Gold at $2.50.
The third Victorian-trained runner, Rackemup Tigerpie, is next best at $13 ahead of local star Harjeet at $14.
Like A Wildfire was runner-up to another stablemate, Longfellow, in last year's Easter Cup final when he had a slightly more lenient handicap of 20m.
He has won six races since then including his Easter Cup heat on March 26 when he broke the track record.
However the record stood for only a week before Wheres The Gold lowered it again in the second heat last Sunday night.
Like A Wildfire is a proven horse with 24 career wins while Wheres The Gold is still on the way up with 10 wins to his credit from 21 starts.
Co-trainer Clayton Tonkin believes there won't be much between them by the time they finish their careers.
"Like A Wildfire is a class horse but Wheres The Gold has the potential to be just as good," Tonkin said.
Regular stable driver Allan McDonough will drive Like A Wildfire while leading Tasmanian junior Mitch Ford keeps the drive on Wheres The Gold after a faultless display in his heat.
Harjeet will be chasing his second Easter Cup - five years after his first.
The now nine-year-old won in 2018 when he started off the front and led most of the way to beat Victorians Lets Elope (20m) and Stagger Lee (10m).
Trainer-driver Todd Rattray had also won the race the previous year with Pachacuti.
The Easter Cup is the sixth race on a 10-event program and is due to start at 8.42 pm.
2.25 Like A Wildfire
2.50 Wheres The Gold
13.00 Rackemup Tigerpie
14.00 Harjeet
19.00 Cool Water Paddy
26.00 Check In
31.00 Starvinsky
31.00 Boom
34.00 Sunny Sanz
41.00 Colby Sanz
41.00 Khaki Nui
41.00 Racketeers Boy
81.00 Similan Beach
81.00 Young Rooster
101.00 Cullenburn
