Bookmakers struggling to separate stablemates Like A Wildfire and Wheres The Gold

April 6 2023 - 2:30pm
Victorian backmarker Like A Wildfire just shades his stablemate Wheres The Gold in latest Easter Cup betting. Picture by Stacey Lear
The $75,000 Easter Cup final at Mowbray on Saturday night is being billed as a match-race between two Victorian stablemates and bookmakers, like many punters, are having difficulty separating them.

