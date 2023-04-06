Cost of living 'heat or eat' pain to impact health

The Examiner
Health care appointments skipped as inflation rises

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated April 6 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 12:24pm
Inflation-led "heat or eat" choices are trending across Tasmania, with concerns continuing to be raised about individuals also skipping on health care due to rising costs.

