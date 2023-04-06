Progress is being made on the biggest expansion project to hit Launceston Airport in six years.
The $11 million development to expand the site's check-in hall have been underway since last August.
A Launceston Airport spokesperson said the project was on track for completion by the end of this year.
"Works have been progressing well," the spokesperson said.
"We've recently installed the structural steel that creates the bones of the expanded check-in hall, the roof is on, internal lining and services are being run. The floor topping slab is also being poured in the next couple of weeks."
While some of the works haven't disrupted the traveller experience, the spokesperson said others were much more noticeable.
"Currently, we have some parts of our existing check-in area closed off," they said.
"We have plenty of signage across these impacted areas to direct passengers to where they need to go, for example, to alternative bathrooms."
They said they were working to minimise disruptions on travellers.
"This is a really exciting project that will add space for self-check-in equipment, deliver an easier security experience and offer an enhanced retail offering," they said.
"The installation of new security technology will reduce stress and save time by allowing passengers to keep laptops, tablets and aerosols in their bags."
More retail offerings are expected in the next phase of the project.
The spokesperson said it was important to continue to enhance the airport's infrastructure and product to both serve customers and Tasmania.
"Tourism and business interest in the state continues to grow, and we expect annual passenger numbers will grow to around 2.5 million by 2040, so we need to be ready to meet this demand," the spokesperson said.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
