More MPs needed to share load

If the Parliament holds its nerve on spending more to increase the number of MPs then it won't be an issue mired in politics.
There will be the usual clamour by some interest groups to compare the lot of battlers with well-paid politicians, but that aside, this is good policy.
Critics of the reduction, from 35 to 25 in the House of Assembly, say it led to a big increase in minders and bureaucrats to help fill the vacuum. It probably did, but I'm not really fussed by that. Ministers need all the help they can get in order to stay on top of portfolios worth hundreds of million of dollars and infrastructure spending running into the billions.
I also believe the Legislative Council should be restored from its 15 MPs back up to 19 that existed prior to 1998.
Yes, we are the smallest state but we proportionately have the same issues as other states have and the same complexities.
The parliament deals with a Budget now more than $8 billion.
State finances and the state's economic development are now highly complex responsibilities and I believe the current parliament lacks the strength and the ability to manage and cope with these enormous challenges.
The Libs will have to wear the brunt of any community backlash closer to the next election in 2025 because governments usually get blamed when politicians spend money on themselves.
But Labor and the Greens can act as a buffer against any backlash if they maintain discipline to support the policy.
The Libs in government tried to reduce the size of the House of Assembly in 1993 in return for granting MPs a catch-up in salary by 40 per cent.
At the time the Legislative Council disgracefully rejected the cut in numbers but took the pay rise.
The parties had another crack at it in 1997 and Jim Bacon's resurgent Labor Party in 1998 made it happen.
It was supposed to be a cost saving but money was never saved.
In 1998-99 the cost of Cabinet and backbencher support was $10.7 million.
By 2001-03 it had reached $11.15 million, and this after trimming 14 MPs from the payroll.
Between 2022 and 2027 the cost will have grown from $23.6 million to $27.3 million.
On my last look at a ministerial directory, the Premier had 14 staff, plus four seconded from departments, and management of a media unit of 11 journalists.
The deputy premier had 12 staff and junior ministers had about nine core staff.
You may ask why, and the answer is simple. Look at what they have to take responsibility for.
They have to stay on top of this, plus spend a fair proportion of their own time attending community events, cutting ribbons and kissing babies.
Ministers work an 80-hour week or more and don't get paid overtime.
That's why some burn out too soon, usually the more talented ones.
It's why we lost the considerable talents of Will Hodgman, Peter Gutwein and others like Sarah Courtney, far too soon.
Some of my old colleagues will wonder whether I've been smoking weed, given my journalistic background as a politician basher.
But it is a fact. Government has become highly complex and demanding.
Winning a fair share of federal money, courting new industries and protecting existing industries from market volatility requires a government and parliament fitted out to sufficiently meet these challenges.
I remember some yeas ago, the great Labor Premier Eric Reece told me he used to hold the treasury portfolio as well as being Premier, but said he couldn't master the modern treasury today because it is far more complex than in his days. Very true.
So we will have 10 more MPs for the House of Assembly, and hopefully once day four more for the Legislative Council.
When they were taken away in 1998 the people lost a large chunk of their representation and government became more secretive.
Yes, perhaps a down-side of a bigger number in the House of Assembly is the percentage to get elected will drop from 16.7 per cent to 12.5 per cent, which will mean more independents and minor parties like the Greens.
I'm also a fan of that because minor parties and independents usually add to the calibre of a parliament.
I can't ever recall a Green MP in Tasmania ever being a slouch.
You may disagree with them ideologically but you could never accuse them of being lazy or ill informed.
Such was the stellar level of our Green talent, that Bob Brown and Christine Milne led their parties at both a state and federal level.
I know it will be tempting for unions to use the increase in parliamentarians as leverage for union-backed pay rises, but union leaders are familiar with public policy and the demands placed on ministers, so they should show some maturity and get behind the policy.
