Samuel Liam Whinett died 'doing what he loved', family says

Rodney Woods
By Rodney Woods
Updated April 5 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 4:22pm
Sam Whinnett pictured with his parter Hannah.
The man who died at Cradle Mountain on April 2 will be remembered as "the kindest, most generous and loving soul" to those who knew him.

