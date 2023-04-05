The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

George Town Hospital Auxiliary celebrates 73 years of service

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
April 6 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Tim Mooney, Janne Brown, Vice President, Hilda Rechberger, Dr Jane Zimmerman, Pam Stewart and Wendy Perry at today's event celebrating the George Town Hospital Auxiliary. Picture supplied.
Dr Tim Mooney, Janne Brown, Vice President, Hilda Rechberger, Dr Jane Zimmerman, Pam Stewart and Wendy Perry at today's event celebrating the George Town Hospital Auxiliary. Picture supplied.

Avril Potito was born in George Town Hospital in 1955 and now helps to support the hospital as a volunteer of the George Town Hospital Auxiliary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.