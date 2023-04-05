Avril Potito was born in George Town Hospital in 1955 and now helps to support the hospital as a volunteer of the George Town Hospital Auxiliary.
This year George Town Hospital Auxiliary celebrates 73 years of service.
However, because of interruptions during COVID, the group celebrated their 70th anniversary today at George Town RSL, which they missed in 2020.
The organisation works to "raise money in the community to help pay for things for the hospital," Mrs Potito said.
Some of the amenities that the group has fundraised for include speciality beds, new TVs, bed linens and other furniture.
The group raises money through market stalls, raffles, cake stalls, and garage sales.
The group also receives a lot of donations from "grateful families of patients that have been in the hospital", Mrs Potito said.
"Ever since we started the Auxiliary, our primary goal was for the care and comfort of the patients, which is still our goal now and in the future," said Auxiliary President Robyn Moody.
"Our fundraising is directed with purpose and is guided by the immediate needs of the hospital and the patients," she said.
Mrs Potito said that she and other volunteers were motivated to support the organisation as a "way to give back to their community."
On Wednesday, their celebration at George Town RSL had 80 people present, including local councillors, patrons and doctors.
It was a "bit of a catch-up for a lot of people," Mrs Potito said.
The Auxiliary had its inaugural meeting on 6 April 1951. Its first president was Mrs Triptree, whose family donated land for the George Town hospital, which was opened on 29 January 1954.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner.
