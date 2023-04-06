April 8-9
Young Tasmanian bands and musicians will take centre stage as the annual Tasmanian Rock Challenge continues. They've rocked-out at Riverbend Park on Thursday, and the performances will continue across the weekend. Kingsway Bar will be the venue for Saturday's gig, while the music moves to Bar Two on Sunday. Tickets and more information can be found on Tasmanian Rock Challenge's Facebook page.
APRIL 8
Churches and Christian organisations from across the region will all be pitching in to host the Launceston Alive Children's and Families' Festival to celebrate Easter. There will be a host of family friendly activities including games, arts and craft, face painting, sports, sausage sizzle and international food. All the action will be taking place at Launceston's Riverbend Park between 11am-2pm.
APRIL 8-29
Another dazzling exhibition is ready for the public at Gallery Pejean. The Landscapes 2023 exhibition will feature art work of 19 diverse landscapes. The collaborative effort has been accomplished a number of artists; David Lake, Debra O'Regan, Graeme Whittle, Keith Lane, Leoni Duff, Margot Baird, Marilyn Patton, Michael Weitnauer and Steve Howie.
APRIL 9-10
The Rupertswood Farm Crop Maze is serving up an Easter treat to keep up with demand. The farm at Hagley has extended its opening dates by a further two weekends over the Easter holidays. Visitors will be able to tackle the maze carved into the shape of a Tasmanian Wedge-Tailed Eagle on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. It will also be open the following weekend on April 15 and 16.
APRIL 14-15
Great burger and terrible service will be landing for a temporary pop-up event. Karen's Diner will be serving customers at the Iron Horse Bar and Grill on Westbury Road for two evenings. Customers have been told to expect plenty of sass, great food and a hefty sprinkle of bad attitude.
APRIL 15
The community is being encouraged to come out in force to celebrate the Beaconsfield Volunteer Fire Brigade. The brigade will be celebrating 70 years of service to the region. There will be a sausage sizzle, children's activities, bush fire awareness and formal presentations. It all kicks off at the Beaconsfield Fire Station on John Street from 10am.
APRIL 15, 16
Autumn delights in the garden will be on show at the Launceston Horticulture Society's Flower Show. The exhibition will run across the two days at Evandale Memorial Hall. Entry is $3.
APRIL 17
Grooving under the disco ball will return with HYPE Disability hosting an opportunity to socialise in an inclusive setting. The Disco Night will be 80's themed at the Future Isle building on Invermay Road. It will run from 6pm. Tickets cost $20 and are available at humanatix.com
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions.
