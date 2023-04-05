The Examiner
Launceston Church Grammar's Year 12s embark on 80km walkathon

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated April 5 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 2:14pm
Launceston Church Grammar students will be fundraising for the Sony Foundation's "You Can Stay" program which supports young people with cancer. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
Launceston Church Grammar students will be fundraising for the Sony Foundation's "You Can Stay" program which supports young people with cancer. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

Year 12 students from Launceston Church Grammar will embark on an 80km walk to raise money for young cancer patients who need to travel for treatment.

