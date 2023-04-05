Year 12 students from Launceston Church Grammar will embark on an 80km walk to raise money for young cancer patients who need to travel for treatment.
Eighty-two students made their way to Deloraine by bus and will walk back to their school campus over the next 24 hours.
The event is part of a long tradition and this year, the school marks its 60th anniversary of the walkathon.
The initiative was inspired by an assertion made by President John F Kennedy 60 years ago that "A fit man should be able to walk 50 miles in 20 hours," said Deputy Principal Nicholas Foster.
"The headmaster put the challenge to the students and since then, this is our 60th walkathon which we're pretty excited about," he said.
Mr Foster said that students were "very excited" to be part of a long tradition and that the walkathon was "a rite of passage for all our Year 12s."
"There's been a real buzz all week," he said.
The students received a warm send-off from their classmates, teachers and parents.
In his address, Principal Dale Bennet told students they were "about to join a unique club" of around 4800 people who have completed this challenge.
Mr Bennet also said that for each student embarking on the walkathon, he would donate $10 towards their cause.
The money raised through their efforts goes to the Sony Foundation's "You Can Stay" program, which supports regional youth cancer patients who must travel to city hospitals for treatment.
The charity holds special meaning for the school as one of its former students had found themselves having to travel interstate for cancer treatment.
The endeavour is not without its challenges.
Students could experience blisters, fatigue and bad weather, Mr Foster said.
"Being on your feet for 24 hours is a major undertaking," he said.
But the highlights include working and supporting each other.
"The camaraderie in the group is really special," he said.
School captain Thomas Beaumont and co-captain Asha Pohan said it was an "honour" and a "privilege" to be part of the school's 60-year walkathon tradition.
Mr Beaumont anticipates challenges but said the cause they're walking for was a great motivator.
The students will be back at the school in 24 hours.
"Tomorrow morning, they'll walk in those front gates and the entire school community will welcome them back," Mr Foster said.
Mr Foster said it was "humbling to see the support our community gives us."
"We couldn't do this without our community," he said.
