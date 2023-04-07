While the Launceston Tornadoes have welcomed back one of their young guns they are also without one of their best early in the NBL1 South season.
Emerging talent Taya Webb played a crucial role in the round one win over Hobart Chargers in her return game from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
Webb drowned 18 points and sunk four three-balls at 50 per cent from downtown.
The teenager also had four rebounds and five steals.
Meanwhile, Micah Simpson, who had a breakout season last year and spent the summer with WNBL-side Bendigo Spirit, is the on sidelines recovering from a back injury.
The Torns have a break for Easter before the first double-header of their campaign.
They take on Eltham Wildcats at Montmorency Secondary College next Saturday at 6pm before venturing to Bendigo to face the Braves at 12pm on Sunday.
Veale said the Torns would regain captain Keely Froling - who missed round one due to an Australian Opals camp - while Simpson was in doubt.
"Micah injured her back while she was in Bendigo in the WNBL," the coach said.
"She's just progressing through that now. With a back injury we're taking it very slowly. She's back now doing some on-court stuff and she's back in the gym.
"She's probably a few weeks away, we're not really sure."
Veale also provided an update on Froling's Opals journey.
"She's doing really well, she's playing her best basketball ever, I think she's in with a really good chance to break into that group this year," she said.
"The Asia Cup will be in June so that's her goal to try and make that team."
Veale was thrilled to see Webb do well in her first game back.
"She was instrumental in getting us going in the first quarter, she's spent the past 12 months working on her body and working on her shot," Veale said.
"She's come back stronger and fitter than she was prior to her ACL injury.
"I said to her, like I said to the other girls, 'if you're open, you need to shoot it, you've worked on your shot'.
"And she's a really good shooter.
"And she did that, she was confident and it was wonderful to see one of our young girls do so well from the work she's put into her game."
Veale talked about where the Tornadoes could improve despite their resounding 92-53 victory against the Chargers last weekend.
"We've got to work on being more organised out of transition because it's a big part of our game, being able to run the floor," she said.
"But sometimes we didn't do it the right way and we spent too much time trying to get organised to run something ... so we'll certainly work on that.
"Defensively, we had a lot of breakdown in communication. When we got into rotations that cost us a lot of points on the post. We've got to work on that as well."
