The keys have been handed over to a three-bedroom unit in Ravenswood to house priority applicants from the Housing Register.
Tameika, who doesn't want her last name published, and her children will be the first to make the property a home.
Its construction is part of the state government's investment in social housing. The unit had been built on land owned by Homes Tasmania and has been leased to Community Housing Limited under a 40-year ground lease.
"I was delighted to meet the first tenant of this unit, Tameika and to hear her story about the difference this new home will make to her life and the lives of her children," State Development, Construction and Housing Minister Guy Barnett said.
Mr Barnett said it was part of the government's Community Housing Growth Program, which would deliver more than 1000 new social housing properties by the end of 2023.
For the North, he said Community Housing Limited had "numerous" projects underway with more than 100 units under construction in the region.
"These homes - all due for completion by May 2024 - will go a long way towards easing the pressure on Housing Register applicants who are seeking a home," Mr Barnett said.
The state government has a $1.5 billion plan to deliver 10,000 new social and affordable homes by 2034.
Mr Barnett said they were on track to build 1500 dwellings by June 30, and said 800 had been completed by the end of February.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
