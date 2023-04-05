The Examiner
Ravenswood unit to house priority Housing Register applicants

By Molly Appleton
Updated April 5 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 3:00pm
Community Housing Limited Tasmania State Manager Oscar Norton, tenant Tameika and State Development, Construction and Housing Minister Guy Barnett. Picture supplied
The keys have been handed over to a three-bedroom unit in Ravenswood to house priority applicants from the Housing Register.

