Riverside Olympic import Andre Chamusca has wasted little time learning about his new home, club, teammates, language and even environment.
The 23-year-old striker followed coach Helder Dos Santos Silva from Portugal to Windsor Park and was thrown straight in the deep end, making his NPL Tasmania debut in the 5-0 loss to Glenorchy.
"I enjoyed the game but losing 5-0 is not good for my first game," Chamusca said. "But I saw the potential of the group and I think with more training the team is going to improve. We have a young team and in the near future will have better results."
Hailing from the city of Portimao on the Algarve, Chamusca is an admirer of Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes but describes himself as more like another Portuguese attacker, Chelsea's Joao Félix.
Chamusca played in his country's under-23 league, against teams like Benfica, Porto and Sporting Lisbon, and then in the national third division, representing Esperanca de Lagos, Uniao de Santarém and Uniao 1 Dezembro.
"It's a very good level," he explained. "It's a bit different here, there's more physicality. In Portugal there are more tactics and it is more technical.
"But this is a big experience for me. A change of country, change of everything, far away from where I live. It's a big challenge and I like that. It's a big opportunity for me to come from another country with my culture of football and bring something new for this league."
Chamusca, who starred in Saturday's 6-1 Lakoseljac Cup victory against Barnstoneworth with a hat-trick, was delighted when he heard of Olympic's interest and said his new teammates have given him a welcome as warm as the Mediterranean.
"I had a very good reception from my teammates. They receive me very well.
"I like the country and I like the city, it's very quiet. The city where I live in Portugal is calm, like Launceston.
"I know you have very dangerous animals here, but it's very beautiful. It's very green with all the trees and grass. I like it very much.
"And I have learned the word 'gaffer'. In Portugal we call the coach 'mister', but here it is gaffer."
Dos Santos Silva is confident his first signing will become a fan favourite.
"He brings a presence and he brings flair," the coach said. "And he is candy for the eye. You can see straight away the difference he brings. I sought a lot of information from people I know in Portugal and they told me a lot of things about him. Riverside did their diligence because bringing the right players is very important and he has the right attitude."
Chamusca repaid the compliment, saying Dos Santos Silva was pivotal to him making the move.
"It's very important that he speaks my language. He's like a bridge to the other players for me. They need to talk more slowly. Sometimes they talk too fast and I don't understand.
"Helder has helped me with everything. He's like a friend, but he's also my gaffer."
