Tasmanian state schools are handing out suspensions at higher rates than ever before, with latest data also showing that the same kids keep getting the same punishments.
This is despite research showing that suspensions decrease the likelihood of students completing their education, and are "rarely effective and often counter-productive".
According to Labor the latest suspension data again highlights an over-representation of kids with disabilities, where 30 per cent of all suspensions were given to these kids.
Education Minister Roger Jaensch stressed that suspensions are used as a last resort.
"It is expected that all efforts are made by the school to resolve the unacceptable behaviour before suspension of the student occurs," he said.
"All schools are implementing programs, policies, procedures and support networks to reduce the impact and occurrence of bullying and violent behaviour, with clear documented processes and supports in place to manage such behaviour."
Labor education spokesman Josh Willie said suspensions indicate disengagement or a lack of in-class support.
"Suspension of students should be a last resort. It is hard to support their social, emotional and cognitive development if they are not at school," Mr Willie said.
"Access to education is a human right and all students deserve a quality education so they can reach their potential."
He said the state government needed to provide an update on its review of the Educational Adjustment Disability Support Model.
"We know students with disabilities need additional support, but these worryingly high suspension rates prove they are being left behind by this government."
A record 8872 suspensions were handed out in 2022, which had risen up from 6790 in 2020.
More than 1000 students with disabilities, or those that are recognised with disabilities whose schools receive adjustment funding assistance, were served up more than 2,700 suspensions.
Up to 2,721 students with no reported disabilities, were served up more than 6,100 suspensions
These disabilities might include neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism and ADHD, hearing impairments, or intellectual disabilities.
A suspension teacher awareness handout by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute states that suspensions may increase anti-social and violent behaviour of students.
It said that removing students from schools shifts problem behaviours into the community.
"Some students actively seek suspensions to participate in activities and events outside school, such as staying at home to play video games. An individual may gain notoriety and the attention and admiration of peers by provoking a school suspension," it said.
"In these ways, the misbehaviour that gets a student into trouble is rewarded and is more likely to be repeated in the future."
