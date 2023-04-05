The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian schools handing out suspensions at 'worrying' rates

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated April 5 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 12:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian state schools record high suspension rate despite negative outcomes from suspensions
Tasmanian state schools record high suspension rate despite negative outcomes from suspensions

Tasmanian state schools are handing out suspensions at higher rates than ever before, with latest data also showing that the same kids keep getting the same punishments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.