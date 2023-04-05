ASX-listed food group Pure Foods Tasmania said sales of its key potato and gravy product had increased sharply following a deal to stock the product in Tasmanian and Victorian Coles Supermarkets.
Sales of the company's Daly Potato Co Potato & Gravy offering soared 46 per cent in March compared with the same month of last year, to $311,000, said managing director Michael Cooper.
"In March, we successfully launched Potato & Gravy into Coles Victoria and Tasmania with sales exceeding our expectations," he said.
The company expects better results in April when Woolworths in Queensland and Tasmania are expected to stock the product.
"This result is a testament to the nutritional value, rich flavour and price point of our Potato & Gravy product. In this current economic environment, the consumer is looking for good value healthy food and it does not get any better than farm fresh Tasmanian potatoes," Mr Cooper said.
The news came after the company reported making an operational profit for the first time during the last three months of 2022, with operating losses of $700,000 for the three months that ended September last year narrowing to slightly over break even for the December quarter.
It was the first time the company had shifted into the black since its listing several years ago, and it came on top of nearly $700,000 in investments in new plant and equipment during the period.
Mr Cooper attributed the result to the new distribution deal with Coles and its investment into new equipment at the Cashew Creamery production line, which substantially increased yields and reduced raw material and packaging waste.
The PFT, which is also responsible for food brands including Tasmanian Pate, Woodbridge Smokehouse and Cashew Creamery, has recently focussed on cutting costs and reducing wastage while undergoing upgrades to some of its product lines. These included new packaging lines for some of its products.
"This is in line with our strategy to deliver a sustainable base business with large cash reserves, allowing PFT to continue to deliver on our growth strategy via acquisitions and organic sales," he said.
