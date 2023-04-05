The Examiner
Pure Foods' sales leapt after a deal with Coles Supermarkets

By Benjamin Seeder
April 5 2023 - 3:00pm
Pure Foods Tasmania managing director Michael Cooper
ASX-listed food group Pure Foods Tasmania said sales of its key potato and gravy product had increased sharply following a deal to stock the product in Tasmanian and Victorian Coles Supermarkets.

