Tasmanian Truck Owners and Operators Association donate $28k to Royal Flying Doctor Service Tasmania

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated April 5 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 4:30pm
TTOOA president Rob Bayles, RFDS Tasmania director Tony Gray, RFDS Tasmania director Kim Rooney, and TTOOA member Ros Bonnerat. Picture by Phillip Biggs
TTOOA president Rob Bayles, RFDS Tasmania director Tony Gray, RFDS Tasmania director Kim Rooney, and TTOOA member Ros Bonnerat. Picture by Phillip Biggs

On Wednesday, the Tasmanian Truck Owners and Operators Association (TTOOA) presented the Royal Flying Doctor Service Tasmania (RFDS) with a record-breaking $28,000 in much-needed funds to improve health outcomes for all Tasmanians.

