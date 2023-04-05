On Wednesday, the Tasmanian Truck Owners and Operators Association (TTOOA) presented the Royal Flying Doctor Service Tasmania (RFDS) with a record-breaking $28,000 in much-needed funds to improve health outcomes for all Tasmanians.
The TTOOA raised the record amount during its 40th annual truck run, which saw 150 trucks convoy to the Longford Showgrounds in early March.
RFDS Tasmania chief executive officer Nicole Henty said they were grateful to the TTOOA, saying the funds would go a long way to bolstering the organisation's ability to provide primary health care to rural and remote areas.
"We're grateful to be supported for another year by the TTOOA. The donation will help promote the work we are doing across Tasmania to improve health outcomes" Ms Henty said.
"The funding from this event will not only continue to support our existing physical, mental, and dental health programs but allow us to deliver new initiatives aimed at reducing the health burden in Tasmania.
"We will utilise fundraising from this event to roll out more Truckie Check-Ins during the year. Our Mobile Health Hubs will provide health checks to truck drivers and other industry workers."
TTOOA president Rob Bayles said the event was attended by a crowd of over 3000 and included plenty of activities, food, a mega raffle, as well as a silent auction.
"It's the way that everyone works together: from the Longford Show Society and police to the local businesses, volunteers, and the wider trucking community, that makes this the best truck run on the calendar," Mr Bayles said.
"To have the RFDS give back to our truck drivers and community through the check-ins and providing free health services that benefit rural communities; it is the best possible outcome."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
