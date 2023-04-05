St Helens District High's Sacha Allen was among those to win multiple events at the NHSSA Division 3 athletics carnival at St Leonards on Wednesday.
Allen took out the middle-distance double winning the grade 9/10 girls' 800 metres (3.19.05 minutes) and 1500m (6.33.48).
Lilydale District High's Kaidan Stacey-Baker took out the same double in the grade 9/10 boys' category, winning in 2.29.91 and 5.07.66.
There were no records broken at the meet.
The Examiner's photographer Phillip Biggs captured these snaps.
St Helens District High 1266
Lilydale District High 1094
Star of the Sea 967
Campbell Town District High 612
Flinders Island District High 372
Winnaleah District High 310
St Helens District High 648
Lilydale District High 535
Star of the Sea 428
St Helens District High 618
Lilydale District High 559
Star of the Sea 539
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.