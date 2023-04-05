As the Tasmanian State League grand final featured a Southern team for the first time since 2019 last year, it teased a potential changing of the guard for the competition.
In the third and final TSL preview, the coaches of Clarence, Glenorchy, Kingborough, Lauderdale and North Hobart preview their teams ahead of round one on Good Friday.
LAST SEASON: Third - 11 wins, 7 losses
COACH: Peter Ryan
CAPTAIN: Jarrod Harper
MAJOR INS: Mitch Anderton (Sorell, Lauderdale), Noah Holmes (returning, DOSA)
MAJOR OUTS: Jacques Barwick (WAFL), Baker Smith (VFL), Colin Garland (retiring), Cameron Owen (Sydney Swans), Tom McCallum (Port Adelaide)
COACH SAYS: "Hopefully we'll have another consistent year where we'll be really competitive. We haven't lost too may players, we've got a couple that we think will add value to our side, we've got another full pre-season under our belt in terms of bedding down how I want the boys to play and them getting used to what I want them to do.
"We talk about 'belief is built through evidence' and the evidence was there for everyone to see last year in terms of how we play and how we competed. We really challenged some of the better sides in moments in games, we fell short against Launnie but there were periods there where I thought we really held our own."
LAST SEASON: Seventh - 0 wins, 18 losses
COACH: Josh Arnold
CAPTAIN: Matt Joseph
MAJOR INS: Harrison Shaw (WA)
MAJOR OUTS: John Geard, Ben Kamaric, Riley Oakley
COACH SAYS: "Given the circumstances that were happening pre-Christmas [with doubt over the club's future], I think the group's in a really good shape and although we've lost a little bit of experience, it's really given some younger guys an opportunity to stand up and make their mark in the competition and I'm really looking forward to it.
"We've had a band of people that have come back on board in official roles, as well as volunteers, as it got to that point that we realised that there may not have been a club about and they've rolled up their sleeves and dug deep and that's been really exciting."
LAST SEASON: Grand finalists - 13 wins, 5 losses
COACH: Trent Baumeler
CAPTAIN: Lachie Clifford
MAJOR INS: Nic Baker (Sorell), James Zietzen (Cygnet), James Webb (Cygnet)
MAJOR OUTS: Jordan Lane, Zac Adams (both VFL), Luke Graham
COACH SAYS: "The one thing that I'm most proud of with our group is the way that they are with each other - we are a really tight, connected group. I think that shows in the way that we play really strong contested footy and guys like Eddie Cole, Lachie Clifford around the footy - that's what we build our game on and there's no secret to that.
"We have been building and it's been really pleasing since I've been coaching here, we've been able to win more games than the year before each time that we've gone through. We'll just give ourselves the best chance ... we always worry about the thing that's right in front of us, so there's a little bit of big-picture stuff but we don't focus too much on getting too sucked in to that."
LAST SEASON: Fourth - 10 wins, 8 losses
COACH: Allen Christensen
CAPTAIN: Josh McGuinness
MAJOR INS: Phillip Bellchambers
MAJOR OUTS: Jayden Magro, Lennon Marlin, Will Poland, Bodhi Kingston, Fletcher Hooker, Sam Tilley
COACH SAYS: "I'm pretty excited about the group that we've built - there's a bit more resilience in it, everyone's a year older, put a bit more strength and conditioning into them. We've got a really high top end, we just need some of our younger guys to show some growth that they've shown over pre-season in games.
"With my game experience and how I play, I just see it as a fun way to play, so I just give the boys a bit of a licence to make mistakes and go for it, so I'm pretty excited to see what they can do. Hopefully we can speed the ball up a bit more, have a few different modes of ball movement and hold true to that Lauderdale attack plus defence, tackle hard and be hard at the footy."
LAST SEASON: Sixth - 3 wins, 15 losses
COACH: Adam Bester
CAPTAIN: Callen Daly
MAJOR INS: Spencer White
MAJOR OUTS: Hugh Williams Snr, Callum Kilpatrick, Will Splann, Sam Caswell, George McLeod
COACH SAYS: "We've changed it [the game plan] a lot. We've been able to reassess and see what worked and didn't work and we've been able to change the way we look and play. We've been big on team defence and building the running capacity of our players, which takes time - it isn't going to happen over one pre-season, it takes a number of pre-seasons to get that to the right level but we are certainly working hard on it.
"We're a young team, our most experienced players would be in the 28-year-old bracket. We've lost Hugh Williams Snr, who gave us a lot of experience and leadership. We've got a new, young leadership led by Callen Daly as captain and Jack McCulloch as vice-captain, so we'll grow with those younger guys throughout the course of the season with the highs and lows that come in a season. I believe we've got the right nucleus of players coming through now who will really improve this year."
