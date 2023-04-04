The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

TinOne, Stellar and Flynn are among companies exploring NE Tasmania

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated May 3 2023 - 8:02am, first published April 5 2023 - 6:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mining exploration leases are clustered thick across the North-East, and there are more set for approval. Source: Mineral Resources Tasmania
Mining exploration leases are clustered thick across the North-East, and there are more set for approval. Source: Mineral Resources Tasmania
Liz Monger (left) and Stewart Smith of TinOne Resources. Photo supplied
Liz Monger (left) and Stewart Smith of TinOne Resources. Photo supplied

Herrick resident Gilbert Salter spent half his life in the mines of North-Eastern Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.