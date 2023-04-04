For the first time, nursing students from the University of Tasmania will benefit from an international study experience as part of their degrees.
This week, twenty-five Bachelor of Nursing students will travel overseas to undertake practical placements in rural and remote areas in South Asia. Eleven students will travel to India, and fourteen will travel to Nepal.
Travelling for overseas placements and working in developing countries will be a first for UTAS students, said Nursing lecturer Ann-Marie Brown.
The benefits of a placement like this include working with different health concerns and practices, getting to widen their scope, and having a chance to apply their theoretical knowledge practically, she said.
The benefits go both ways as practitioners in other countries are also interested in Australian health practices, she said.
Caitlin Dickson, a final-year student, will travel to Nepal for three weeks.
She'll be based in Kathmandu and will travel to neighbouring hospitals for her placement through a mobile health service.
"It's going to be so amazing. It's unknown, but I'm really looking forward to seeing a different country and how they work as part of a team," she said.
She also realises that she'll face challenges like working with limited resources and is looking forward to rediscovering nursing skills like looking, touching and listening rather than using technology.
Ebonie Canning, who will be travelling to India, is interested in women's and children's health.
The trip will be her first time outside Australia and she's looking forward to getting a taste of the Indian healthcare system.
She'll be experiencing both rural areas and working in larger hospitals in India.
She anticipates challenges like a language barrier and differences in technology and equipment.
Working with limited resources might mean having to "think on your feet," she said.
Students have been briefed on the challenges they'll encounter, like differences in environment, food and culture and have also received training on resilience, Mrs Brown said.
But in addition to being a learning experience, the project is also about "fun" and being exposed to culture, Mrs Brown said.
The scheme is funded by the New Colombo Plan and administered by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
The University of Tasmania has received funding to carry out this program until the end of 2024, allowing the university to take 32 students twice a year to countries in the Indo-Pacific region.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
