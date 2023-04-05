The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

More than one million passengers have passed through Launceston Airport since July 2022

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated April 5 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 11:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kye Greenacre is the millionth passenger to pass through Launceston Airport in the 2022/2023 financial year, arriving with her husband Henry and children Arthur, Elodie and Frida. Picture by Joe Colbrook
Kye Greenacre is the millionth passenger to pass through Launceston Airport in the 2022/2023 financial year, arriving with her husband Henry and children Arthur, Elodie and Frida. Picture by Joe Colbrook

Launceston Airport heralded a return to pre-2019 passenger levels with the arrival of its one-millionth passenger this financial year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.