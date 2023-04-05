Launceston Airport heralded a return to pre-2019 passenger levels with the arrival of its one-millionth passenger this financial year.
Kye Greenacre, who arrived on the April 5 Sydney to Launceston flight with her family, said she was surprised by the news at the gate, and the trip had been a long time coming.
"We haven't managed to get down here since COVID," Mrs Greenacre said.
"We're so stoked to be back travelling.
"We have family here...it's also a great place to come for a holiday."
Mrs Greenacre and her family planned to spend their week-long holiday visiting her dairy farmer brother-in-law, the Cadbury factory and the beach at Bicheno.
READ MORE: Passengers stay overnight
Passenger numbers at the airport have declined considerably since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 745,621 travellers passing through the terminal in the 2021/2022 financial year.
As of March 2023, throughput at the airport had reached 97 per cent of the pre-pandemic total, with indications April passenger numbers could exceed those from 2019.
Launceston Airport chief executive Shane O'Hare said increased passenger numbers were great for the airport, and even better for the state's economy.
READ MORE: New Virgin facility
"That's great news for Tasmania, because there is no better barometer of the health of the state economy than our arrivals hall," he said.
"Each arriving passenger represents more people in our restaurants, more people enjoying our amazing tourism experiences, more people studying at our education facilities and more people doing business with local enterprises."
Ilya Brucksch, head of planning and development at the airport, said there were plans for growth well into the future.
"Our check-in hall expansion is currently under construction," Mr Brucksch said.
"For the next financial year we've got plans to start the expansion of the arrivals hall which will increase the capacity of the airport."
Launceston Airport estimates more than 80,000 people will fly in and out of the city during the Easter period, between 5 and 25 April.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.