Indie School opened its sixth school in Tasmania on Tuesday, offering an alternative form of schooling to help teenagers re-engage with education for years 9 through 12.
Indie School teacher Kalindi Hartigan said the school was for any student not engaging in education for any reason.
"We're different in that we're a trauma informed strengths based school," Ms Hartigan said.
"Instead of looking at the deficits of the children, we look at what their strengths are and how we can support them to flourish."
She said the classes were much smaller than mainstream schools, and are designed to support around 12 students.
"This year we're aiming to enroll about 30 students and then we'll continue from there."
Ms Hartigan said they had a big focus on trauma informed strengths.
"We talk about what trauma might look like and are curious about behaviours rather than being punitive," Ms Hartigan said.
"If a student is struggling we look at how we can support them and look to why that's happening rather than suspensions or expulsions."
The Launceston addition is the sixth independent school in Tasmania following Glenorchy, Devonport, Burnie, Sorrel and Kingston.
Ms Hartigan said they had more flexibility with how they can deliver curriculum.
"For example, we're only Monday to Thursday with shorter days," Ms Hartigan said.
"It's more intensive, smaller classrooms, but a shorter time period and that allows us to have outreach times as well for students who need one on one support."
Head of School Cindy Johnston said their theory was that all kids had a right to thrive in education.
"We've got a number of kids where the mainstream isn't the best learning environment for them," Ms Johnston said.
"Here, they can build their self-worth and confidence and actually connect with their community.
"Our kids have a voice, they're known by everyone in the building and they're spoken to and heard which isn't something you can do in a bigger space."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.