The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Indie School Launceston opens, offering alternative forms of education

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated April 4 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kalindi Hartigan, teacher at Indie School with Sarah Floyd (grade 11) and Ali Manning- Ross (grade 12) at Indie School Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler
Kalindi Hartigan, teacher at Indie School with Sarah Floyd (grade 11) and Ali Manning- Ross (grade 12) at Indie School Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler

Indie School opened its sixth school in Tasmania on Tuesday, offering an alternative form of schooling to help teenagers re-engage with education for years 9 through 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.