Perth Primary School hosts colour-run for playground fundraiser

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated April 4 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
Perth Primary School's oval was a wash of colour for their inaugural colour run which hopes to raise funds for the school playground. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
Perth Primary School's oval was a wash of colour for their inaugural colour run which hopes to raise funds for the school playground. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

Perth Primary School's oval was a riot of colour, bubbles, streamers and more than two hundred gleeful, squealing primary school students on Tuesday, April 4.

