Perth Primary School's oval was a riot of colour, bubbles, streamers and more than two hundred gleeful, squealing primary school students on Tuesday, April 4.
The school hosted its inaugural colour run to fundraise for new playground equipment.
The school association, which consists of parents in the school community, came up with the idea of a colour run to raise money for the school, Principal Abby Dean said.
"The kids have gone away and they've all raised lots and lots of money," Ms Dean said.
She said that students had raised about $12,000 and the school was also lucky to have so many parents who showed up to volunteer for the event.
Students were festively dressed in rainbow headbands, sunglasses and white t-shirts, which eventually became canvases for vibrant splashes of coloured powder.
Teachers also joined in the fun with rainbow wigs and colourful tutus.
An external company organised the colour dousing.
Students ran in their year level cohorts through an obstacle course filled with hurdles, sprinklers and bubbles.
At several points in the course organisers doused them with splashes of blue, pink, orange and green powder.
Each cohort was met with chants, squeals and whoops of encouragement as they finished the course.
"The kids are ridiculously excited," Ms Dean said.
Students raised money through a sponsor system and drew on the generosity of grandparents and community members.
One student even managed to raise over $1000, Ms Dean said.
Children who raised at least $20 went into a draw to win a special prize - a rare chance to douse their principal Ms Dean in slime.
The special privilege to slime their sporting principal went to two lucky students from kinder and Grade 5.
The event was a great opportunity to raise money for the school and the fact that her students loved it was a bonus, Ms Dean said.
After successful colour run, the school has plans to turn the event into a regular tradition.
"I think every two years we'll probably hold it just to keep that level of excitement," Ms Dean said.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
