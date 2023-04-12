Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
4 Bed | 2 Bath | 4 Car
Some homes make a truly spectacular first impression, and if you're looking for that wow factor, this property has it in spades.
The Agency - Team Bushby's Wayne Riethoff said this architecturally designed four-bedroom home is a masterpiece of craftsmanship that offers lavish living with a country feel.
"It's such a high quality build and all the finishes are sensational," Wayne said.
"Add to that, it's private, on a large block and with good sized trees and gardens, and just an easy 12 minute drive into the CBD, so it's a complete package."
Step through the grand front door and into the jaw-dropping entrance hall with its high ceilings, high gloss tiles, ornate wall finishing's and the most majestic circular wrought iron staircase you will find,.
Upstairs you'll find three spacious bedrooms, including the main, each with its own built-in-robe. The The main bedroom comes complete with a generous walk-in-robe and en-suite.
Also located on this level is the family bathroom which is bright and spacious with a contemporary feel, offering double basin's, a large bath and separate shower.
Downstairs, the large, open plan living space features high raked ceilings and direct access to the outdoor entertaining area. Large North-Westerly facing picture windows adorn the end of the room and give a magical feeling and is complimented by a Saxon wood heater which really sets the mood.
The gourmet kitchen includes beautiful granite bench tops, a curved breakfast bar, butlers pantry, a large double sink and black stone splash back that contrast wonderfully with the natural timber tones of the cabinetry. Quality appliances include a gas cooktop, dishwasher, Milano oven and rangehood complete this very impressive kitchen.
A formal lounge and dining with open fire place completes the living spaces, and is the ideal spot for family get togethers or just to sit back and relax after dinner.
The home also hosts an additional powder room, ambient wall lighting, large three phase ducted reverse cycle heater/air conditioner, double garage with remote control, large laundry/mudroom and remote gates for total privacy and security.
The property has been beautifully landscaped with new and established flora, it is private, quiet and surrounded by quality homes. Within walking distance to the local schools, cafes and shops, this home truly has it all.
