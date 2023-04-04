The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Rock challenge ready to kick it at Riverbend Park

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
April 5 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cohen Brown 17, Michael St.Michael 16 and Angus Probert of the band Scatabrain. Picture by Paul Scambler
Cohen Brown 17, Michael St.Michael 16 and Angus Probert of the band Scatabrain. Picture by Paul Scambler

Riverbend Park will once again be transformed into a concert venue for the annual Tasmanian Rock Challenge, giving young Tasmanian bands and musicians a chance to shine in the spotlight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.