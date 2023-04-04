Riverbend Park will once again be transformed into a concert venue for the annual Tasmanian Rock Challenge, giving young Tasmanian bands and musicians a chance to shine in the spotlight.
Soloist Liv Van Dongen said she had been part of the Rock Challenge for the past five years and was looking forward to getting on stage again.
"I'm excited to play and do what I love most," Ms Van Dongen said.
"Playing music is something I've always wanted to do since I was little, and it's great having the opportunity to be able to share my passion with other people."
Organiser Brad Harbeck said the Rock Challenge gave young musos an opportunity they might not get often early in their careers.
"We give them opportunities to perform in different eclectic spaces that are cool and exciting," Mr Harbeck said.
"This year we're kicking off at Riverbend Park on Thursday, Kingsway Bar on Saturday and Bar Two on Sunday."
The Tasmanian Rock Challenge has been a staple in Tasmania's music community for 30 years, while Mr Harbeck has overseen it for the past six.
Mr Harbeck said he enjoyed seeing young musicians progress over time.
"Sometimes you'll see acts throughout high school and college, so for six years it's pretty great watching them progress and strengthen their skills, then going off into the world," Mr Harbeck said.
"I never got a chance to play Riverbend park or be underage and play in a bar, it's a cool experience."
He said the challenge also provided a chance for networking.
"It's an opportunity for them to meet with their peers and meet new friends around music."
"That's hard sometimes at certain schools, you don't get to mix in that way."
Angus Probert of local rock group Scatabrain said he was looking forward to the exposure in the coming weekend.
"It's a little nerve-wracking playing to a bigger crowd but we'll take any opportunity," Mr Probert said.
"We've played some gigs in the northeast and have a show coming up at the Scallop Fiesta in Bridport as well."
The Tasmanian Rock Challenge begins Thursday at Riverbend Park. Tickets and more information can be found on their Facebook page.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
