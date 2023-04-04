The Liberal Party are the jokers in the deck

The Examiner
YOUR SAY: Liberal Party are the jokers in the deck

April 5 2023 - 6:00am
AUSTRALIAN business and industry, traditionally advocates for the Liberal Party, have been given a form of certainty regarding recent climate change reform legislation by the federal Australian Labor Party, leaving the Liberal Party literally as the opposition party with no cards in the game, apart from perhaps, the Joker!

