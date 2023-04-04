The Liberal Party are the jokers in the deck

AUSTRALIAN business and industry, traditionally advocates for the Liberal Party, have been given a form of certainty regarding recent climate change reform legislation by the federal Australian Labor Party, leaving the Liberal Party literally as the opposition party with no cards in the game, apart from perhaps, the Joker!
Simulated gambling games are mostly free but imitate the core characteristics of gambling, where the boundaries of simulated and commercial gambling are becoming increasingly blurred.
Money can be used to enhance or extend the experience of simulated gambling, but to never cash-out.
The above characteristics may in part be reflected and quoted from the Eagles song "Hotel California" where "You can check out any time you like, But you can never leave!"
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
WELL, well, well! Has Premier Rockcliff finally understood the importance of public consultation when it comes to important matters facing our State and critical service provisions? A few years ago, the government and health services staff spent an onerous amount of time and a lot of money on creating a three-tier regionalised health service. This was muted to be "best practice" at the time for the servicing of clients and patients. It was then tweaked somewhat and now we are apparently turning full circle back to one organisational structure in health? So is this why our health system is in turmoil, where talkfest after talkfest, restructure after restructure occurs, money is wasted and critical staff are sidelined on issues taking them away from their normal responsibilities? Let's hope the Premier's "public consultation" on another health services restructure bears fruit eventually and internal vested interests don't corrupt the process. While the Premier is now so interested in "consultation"; how about one with the public on his unilateral decision to approve a new AFL stadium in Hobart, which most people don't support.
Raymond Harvey, Claremont
LIKE Richard Cooke I was filled with anger after reading Gary Linnell's article detailing his father's experiences with the Catholic Church some years ago (The Examiner, March 23). I suspect my feelings may be born from different circumstances.
I spent 10 years in the Catholic Education system during the mid 1960's-70's, taught predominately by presentation nuns and priests. Religious studies and mass were a large part of our school lives much to the chagrin of many of the children.
This isn't the correct forum to discuss what happened all those years ago. I elected to do that through The Royal Commission Into Institutional Responses To Child Sexual Abuse.
Gary Linnell suggested it may be time to review the charities act. Whilst I agree that may be a step in the right direction, I don't believe that goes far enough. I would be advocating for any organisation prepared to conceal wrongdoing against any child to be stripped of their charity status. As I am telling anyone prepared to listen, there is no charity in sexually abusing a child.
Anthony Camino, Westbury
GORDON Thurlow advocates for nuclear generated power.
Yes. Nuclear generated power is relatively cheap.
The internet informs me that 5 years and about $2 billion per reactor has become routine for China.
CSIRO says by far the lowest cost way of producing electricity is with solar and wind even when factoring in storage.
In contrast, the costs of building and operating nuclear power plants in Australia remain prohibitively high.
And then there is the NIMBY factor.
What would the population of the northern half of the State of Tasmania have to say about a 1 Gw nuclear generating power plant located at Georgetown, Devonport or Burnie?
There is already concern for the disposal of nuclear fuel waste from our Ships Submersible Nuclear - AUKUS (SSN-AUKUS).
Sorry Gordon, the world moves on and the way forward is green energy. Solar, wind, batteries, hydrogen and developments yet to come. It's happening and it won't be stopped. Douglas Ross Robbins, Trevallyn
SHAME on Labor and Greens not supporting Ukraine by giving Japan no option but to buy gas from Russia. All for no global reduction in fossil fuel use - in fact, a most probable increase. Gordon Thurlow, Launceston
