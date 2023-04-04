The Liberal Party are the jokers in the deck

WELL, well, well! Has Premier Rockcliff finally understood the importance of public consultation when it comes to important matters facing our State and critical service provisions? A few years ago, the government and health services staff spent an onerous amount of time and a lot of money on creating a three-tier regionalised health service. This was muted to be "best practice" at the time for the servicing of clients and patients. It was then tweaked somewhat and now we are apparently turning full circle back to one organisational structure in health? So is this why our health system is in turmoil, where talkfest after talkfest, restructure after restructure occurs, money is wasted and critical staff are sidelined on issues taking them away from their normal responsibilities? Let's hope the Premier's "public consultation" on another health services restructure bears fruit eventually and internal vested interests don't corrupt the process. While the Premier is now so interested in "consultation"; how about one with the public on his unilateral decision to approve a new AFL stadium in Hobart, which most people don't support.