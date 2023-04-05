Break O'Day Council is calling on residents in three townships to have a say on the future of their towns ahead of an April 13 deadline.
Residents in Cornwall, Mathinna and Fingal can give feedback on draft township plans, which will guide council policy until 2025.
Each of the plans was developed through a community survey in 2022 which received responses from 244 of the region's almost 7000 citizens.
Break O'Day mayor Mick Tucker said the ongoing community consultation was a vital part of the review process, as it allowed the council to understand what residents wanted in the different townships.
"We want to have an ongoing process of community engagement so there are no surprises," Cr Tucker said.
"We want to know what the community wants...but also sometimes it's about the things they don't want.
"As a council, we always try to be on the same page as residents. It's important to have a constant dialogue."
The mayor added that the region's residents had "place-based" needs and concerns that were often unique to each township.
According to community feedback published by Break O'Day Council, residents in all three townships currently being consulted expressed desires for greater infrastructure investment and tourism growth.
Respondents also wished to retain their current "peaceful lifestyles", and other key goals included better emergency preparedness in Cornwall and access to health services in Fingal.
Some of the feedback from the 2022 consultation round was not incorporated into the draft plans, as the council deemed the issues 'business as usual'.
Cr Tucker said although addressing residents' wants and needs would take time, getting the feedback now was important as it allowed the council to prioritise issues and, if needed, advocate to other agencies.
"Having your say is an important tool," he said.
"If people don't come in and have their input it seems like they agree with everything."
Plans for all townships in the Break O'Day region are being reviewed, and the council says progress updates will be provided twice-yearly once approved.
Draft plans can be found on the Break O'Day Council website, and feedback can be forwarded to admin@bodc.tas.gov.au.
