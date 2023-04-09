The Interchange: AFL draftees more ready than ever

"This kid looks like the most ready-made player I've seen."
I got a bit excited watching Devonport and North Launceston product Lachie Cowan make his AFL debut for Carlton in round one.
Although I'd proof-read stories about the 18-year-old in his draft year, I hadn't seen him in action during my first year living in Tassie.
He looked as physically strong as a seasoned AFL player and had the composure to match.
There was that holding-the-ball tackle on slippery Tigers forward Shai Bolton in the first quarter followed by a booming kick into the forward line late in the second stanza.
Cowan and fellow debutant Ollie Hollands looked at home despite only joining the Blues in November after being taken at picks 30 and 11 in last year's draft.
It reminded me of watching Dustin Martin's first season with Richmond in 2010.
He already looked as strong as his older peers. But he was an anomaly back then and it was generally accepted most draftees took a few seasons to fill out and make an impact.
As this season's opening round continued we learned there are numerous 2022 draftees, particularly midfielders, already comfortable at the top-level.
North Melbourne's Harry Sheezel (pick 3) and Brisbane's Will Ashcroft (pick 2) claimed the first rising star nominations. Their performances have been match-winning rather than "good for a first year".
Sheezel picked up 34 disposals on debut against West Coast.
Ashcroft, who is already being talked about as one of the most professional players in terms of his preparation, had 31 disposals against Melbourne in round two.
Both are strong-bodied, can run all day and have good hands in traffic.
And they follow the lead of Collingwood's Nick Daicos (pick 4, 2021) who burst onto the scene in a similar fashion last year.
It's been interesting as a sports journalist of the past four years to see how well draftees are prepared for the big time.
The most obvious way is through the Talent League - previously NAB League - which features the premier boys' and girls' under-18 and under-16 competitions.
There are also the national championships and opportunities such as the Futures game, which features the nation's best under-17 talent, which is played as a curtain-raiser to the AFL grand final.
These experiences simulate the AFL experience given the high-quality competition, specialised coaching and travel involved.
There are also pre-season sessions and training camps associated with these commitments.
In 2019, I watched former Collingwood player Jay Rantall - who was taken at pick 40 in that year's draft - prepare for the national combine testing at his school in Victorian coastal town, Warrnambool.
He practiced his standing vertical jump and weaved in and out of poles under the guidance of strength and conditioning experts.
But players can get prepared for the AFL in other ways.
Many have taken up sports scholarships at elite private schools across the years and they make up a sizeable chunk of the draft pool.
Meanwhile, regional schools have also ramped up what they offer. I was jealous when I heard about 'football academies' and 'high-performance centres' popping up at regional high schools just after I'd graduated a decade ago.
Players such as Rantall - who played basketball for Australia during his teens - can also benefit from the elite programs of other sports as they grow up.
And youngsters still gain plenty from playing senior footy for their home clubs.
Then off-field, regional journalists play a role in helping young players build confidence talking to the media before they're on AFL 360.
With all these aspects and more, modern AFL rookies are better prepared than ever.
Eighteen has been the new 22 in recent years and it's interesting to wonder how that will impact the age demographic of the league in years to come.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
