The state government is putting Tasmanians' personal data at risk due to its "severe" underinvestment in cybersecurity, Labor's Opposition science and technology spokesperson, Jen Butler, said on Tuesday.
The criticism followed news that a Russian hacking group compromised a third-party cloud software service that the state government was using, and potentially had accessed Tasmanians' personal data.
Science and technology Minister Madeleine Ogilvie on Monday said government IT experts so far had not found any evidence of a data breach, but that the situation could change as the local investigation and a nationwide probe by Federal Police and the Australian Cyber Security Centre continued.
Labor's Ms Butler said the state government has been "bereft" of providing proper cybersecurity protection.
"We know from the Intermedium report that the Tasmanian government's cybersecurity is the worst-performing in the country, we also know they have significantly under-delivered on their promised cybersecurity upgrades," Ms Butler said.
She was referring to a report by cybersecurity analysts Intermedium - Government Cybersecurity Readiness Indicator 2022 - which ranks governments in all Australian jurisdictions and New Zealand by their level of preparedness against cyber-intrusions.
According to the report, Tasmania was ranked in equal last place with Queensland, although it noted that the island state had improved its standing significantly in recent years.
Among the shortcomings highlighted in the report were Tasmania's lack of a dedicated cybersecurity strategy - it was the only state aside from Queensland without one.
Ms Butler said the government shortfall in investment into cybersecurity dated back years.
"When we were last in government, we had actually put together a $20m cybersecurity investment, and that was slashed as soon as the Liberal government came into office," Ms Butler said.
Steve Adermann, chief executive officer of IT industry group Tas ICT, said that despite its equal-last ranking among Australian and NZ jurisdictions , Tasmania's ranking in the Intermedium report had climbed significantly.
"To see our cybersecurity readiness improved is good, it is far from perfect, but anyone who tells you they've got the solution to the cybersecurity issue is lying because it's an ongoing issue, it's the biggest technology issue facing not only Tasmania and Australia but the world," he said.
The 2020-2021 state budget provided for nearly $5 million over four years to boost cybersecurity across government departments by "supporting prevention, response and recovery" capabilities, according to the report.
Funding in the current budget was $1.5 million, but was expected to drop to $600,000 in the 2023-2024 budget, the report stated.
Mr Adermann said the government was working to update its digital strategy, Our Digital Future, at the moment, and the new strategy might address some of the shortcomings.
Hacking was a major issue affecting companies and governments around the world, he said.
"These cyber criminals are organised, they are no longer nerds sitting in their mother's basement under the cover of darkness with a keyboard, they are organised crime, and their services are out for hire."
"Wherever there is data or money to find a route towards, they will find it."
He said training, such as the University of Tasmania's and TasTafe's cybersecurity courses, could help boost the pool of IT defence talent available in the state.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.