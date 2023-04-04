UPDATE: 2.30pm, April 4
A Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management spokeswoman said an investigation into the fire revealed it was accidentally lit.
EARLIER:
Fire crews extinguished a blaze at an industrial estate in Launceston's east on April 4 and are conducting an investigation into the fire.
A Tasmania Fire Service (TFS) spokeswoman said the fire broke out in a small freestanding shed at 23 Killafaddy Road, St Leonards.
By 12.20pm crews had controlled the fire but remained on scene to ensure it was fully extinguished, according to the spokeswoman.
An investigation into the cause of the fire was set to begin that afternoon.
