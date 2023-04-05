The hype was recruit Riley Lupfer would be a deadly three-point shooter for the Launceston Tornadoes this NBL1 South season.
And the former US college basketballer didn't disappoint, making seven from 16 attempts in her first outing.
But she did more than that in the opening round 92-53 win against Hobart Chargers at Ulverstone's Thunder Stadium on Saturday night.
The guard, who arrived from the US in the past month, made a stunning debut with 22 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and five steals.
It was one of the more well-rounded performances you're likely to see in the competition and Lupfer hopes to keep up those numbers.
"That's the goal, I feel like you hear all these triple doubles these days and how they're a big deal," she said.
"Honestly I was never made to go out and get the rebounds in college because I had 6 foot 4, 6 foot 5 posts around me so I wasn't (being told) go get 10 boards.
"Even in college I had a point guard that did most of the facilitating so I wasn't made to go create space and go and get assists. So that is an adjustment."
The 24-year-old said it took her a while to find her range from beyond the arc.
"I think I missed my first seven so I wasn't feeling great but everyone told me to keep shooting and I've been a shooter for such a long time," she said.
"You might be 0-7 but in your mind you're 7-7. Miss or make you've got to have the same mindset.
"The second half was a bit better."
The pace is a bit different, our offence is different to anything I've run before, it's just a bit faster.- Riley Lupfer
Lupfer, who was named the Torns' player of the game for her outstanding contribution, said it was easy to gel with her new teammates.
"I feel like it clicked really well, we all play a similar type of game so when you have that type of team, it's not that hard to start clicking," Lupfer said.
The Torns made their move in the second quarter, outscoring the Chargers 23-8 to go into half-time leading by 20 points.
"Usually it's a game of ups and downs. They punched us first and we responded and we never let down," Lupfer said.
"Usually that doesn't happen, we were waiting for that second-half comeback and it just never really happened, so there was a good flow to the game the whole time."
Fellow recruit Olivia West, who finished with 31 points and four rebounds, was also sublime on debut.
"Liv really kept us in the game that first half," Lupfer said.
"She and Taya (Webb) hit big shots and she did a great job getting to the basket and getting to the free-throw line and getting them in foul trouble."
Lupfer, who hails from Spokane in Washington state and went to Boise State University in Idaho, spoke of the differences she noticed in game one.
"The pace is a bit different, our offence is different to anything I've run before, it's just a bit faster," she said.
Coach Sarah Veale was impressed with her group rallied in captain Keely Froling's absence (Opals camp).
"I'm so excited, I knew what Liv would bring, we obviously weren't sure what Riley would bring," she said.
"She's a professional scorer and we know that's what she does.
"Obviously she did a whole lot more than that in game one.
"As a group we talked about the fact that with Keely and Micah (Simpson) out, where do those points come from and everyone needed to step up."
The Tornadoes face Eltham Wildcats at Montmorency Secondary College on Saturday, April 15 at 6pm.
They then take on Bendigo Braves at 12pm on that Sunday in Bendigo.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
