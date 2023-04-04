Bookings for free or low-cost activities to keep kids across Launceston and surrounds entertained during the upcoming school holidays are now open.
The City of Launceston council offers a range of activities for residents aged 6-12 through the Queen Victoria Museum, with tickets for each activity costing $15.
From 10.30am-12.30pm on April 17, children can discover the state's Chinese history and learn how to paint traditional calligraphy with a tour and workshop at the Guan Di Temple at the Art Gallery at Royal Park.
Those with a creative streak are welcome at a pop-up book workshop on Wednesday, April 19, held at the Museum at Inveresk.
Participants in the workshop, which runs from 10.30am-12.30pm will use old storybooks to create their own works of art to take home.
The creativity will continue on April 20, when youths can continue the chair-making tradition of Jimmy Possum with a workshop at the Art Gallery at Royal Park.
After exploring the Jimmy Possum: an unbroken tradition exhibition, participants can design and make twig chairs and furniture from 10.30am-12.30pm.
Rounding out the week's activities is a puppet-making workshop at the Museum at Inveresk, where attendees can look at the museum's puppet collection before making their own finger puppets, sock puppets and shadow puppets.
Full details about activities and booking links can be found at launceston.tas.gov.au/Events
George Town Council is encouraging creativity with its free Creative George Town school holiday program, which runs from Monday, April 17, until Friday, April 21.
From 10am April 17 to April 18, Tool Skool will host carpentry workshops for children aged 6-15 at Port Dalrymple Primary School, giving them a chance to learn how to work with real tools.
Budding singers aged 6-15 can join Sharyn Martin from Reprise Choir for workshops at Star of the Sea Catholic College at 10am and 11am on April 18 and 19.
Rounding out the week of activities is an acrylic paint and stencil workshop for 11-15-year-olds, hosted by Thomas Chandler at Star of the Sea Catholic College.
The April 21 workshop gives junior artists a chance to make their own spray-painted canvas.
All activities in the Creative George Town program are free, but bookings are essential and can be made at creativegt.eventbrite.com.
An adult must accompany any children under 11 years old.
A range of low-cost activities is on offer for West Tamar residents, with a program that runs from April 17 to April 20.
The week is set to start with a chill-out session at the Legana Recreational Space, featuring a basketball competition, sausage sizzle and live music and much more.
The session runs from 11am-2pm on April 17 and costs $2, and West Tamar Council advises there are no buses available for the program.
The week continues with ten-pin bowling at Launceston Lanes on April 18, which costs $10 per person.
Buses are available to pick up children, starting at 10.45am at Beaconsfield, 11am at Exeter, 11.15am at Legana and 11.30am at Riverside.
Bus drop-off times start at 3pm at Riverside, 3.15pm at Legana, 3.30pm at Exeter and 3.45pm at Beaconsfield.
Tool Skool is also set to head to West Tamar with a workshop for youth aged 10-14 at Beaconsfield Community Hall.
The workshop costs $5 and runs from 10am-12pm, and participants are to meet at the hall by 9.45am on the day.
Outdoorsy types can go on an adventure to Tamar Island on April 20, with a picnic provided for $4.
A water bottle and hat are recommended, and buses are available to pick up kids, starting at 10.30am at Beaconsfield, 10.45am at Exeter, 11am at Legana and 11.15am at Riverside.
Bus drop-off times start at 2.15pm at Riverside, 2.30pm at Legana, 2.45pm at Exeter and 3pm at Beaconsfield.
Registration can be made on the West Tamar Youth Advisory Council website at westtamaryouth.com.au/news/april-school-holidays.
