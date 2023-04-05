Launceston United embark on their second silverware defence of the season grateful for a first major wake-up call of the campaign.
The reigning league and cup champions begin their Women's Statewide Cup defence at Burnie United on Saturday a week after Clarence gave them a significant scare in the Women's Super League.
Nick Rawlinson's resilient side came from 2-1 down to record a third straight win with a 4-2 defeat of Zebras.
"It was a fantastic game, it had everything in it and I think both teams really pushed each other," United captain Nichola Clark said.
"It was a great hitout to test ourselves a bit more. We've been stepping it up each week and it was a good chance to challenge ourselves as a team.
"It was the first time we've conceded this season, first time we've been behind and a good chance to see how our team responded to that and thankfully the result has shown we responded really well and that's really encouraging for the season going forward."
After a comfortable opening-round 5-0 win at Taroona and gritty 2-0 triumph against Kingborough, Zebras provided United's toughest test to date. They struck twice soon after the break to swing the momentum from Dani Gunton's early opener but Gunton and Lucy Smith (two) completed a hectic spell of five goals in eight minutes to secure the win.
"It's great to have big wins and not concede but the things that win you a season or cup are the moments where you've tested yourselves and had to come back from being down to navigate difficult situations," Clark added.
"So this was a really good indication for those new players that have been brought in to see how we work as a team under pressure, and we couldn't have asked for a better response.
"Once we went 2-1 down we scored again within a minute and that's the best you can hope for in that situation.
"There's lots of stuff to build on but I think it's a great start to the season."
While United travel to Montello Park on Saturday, Riverside and Launceston City begin their cup campaigns on home soil, against Devonport and Clarence respectively.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.