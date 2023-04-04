Long-awaited roadworks to overhaul a dangerous intersection at Bridgenorth, which was the site of a horror crash in 2020, are now underway.
The $650,000 project will create a staggered T-junction at the intersection between Stokes Lane and Long Plains and Bridgenorth Roads.
West Tamar mayor Christine Holmdahl said the project, which received federal funding in 2021, would improve road safety by removing the "see-through" nature of the intersection.
"The West Tamar Council are upgrading the Bridgenorth Road and Long Plains Road Intersection, improving the junction's safety," she said.
"The Tasmanian Government's Black spot Programme awarded $365,000 in the funding of the total $650,000 project, which eliminates the see-through characteristic of the intersection...the works will also improve road geometry and line of sight issues."
A West Tamar Council report says the project also includes new signage, ensuring motorists are aware of the intersection on approach.
A Newnham couple was killed at the intersection in 2020 when they crossed Bridgenorth Road from Long Plains Road without giving way.
West Tamar Council installed new rumble strips and "give way" road markings shortly after the crash, with further work delayed pending the outcome of a coronial inquiry.
The contract for the roadworks was awarded to Walters Contracting in December 2022, and work began on April 3.
During the estimated nine-week project, the council urged motorists to obey all traffic management directions.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
