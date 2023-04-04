The Examiner
Works to rehabilitate a notorious intersection at Bridgenorth are now underway

By Joe Colbrook
Updated April 4 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:00pm
Pictured in 2020, the intersection between Stokes Lane, and Long Plains and Bridgenorth Roads is currently being overhauled. File photo
Long-awaited roadworks to overhaul a dangerous intersection at Bridgenorth, which was the site of a horror crash in 2020, are now underway.

