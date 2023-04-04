Two athletes doubled up as seven records fell at the Sports Association of Tasmanian Independent Schools (SATIS) athletics carnival at St Leonards on Tuesday.
St Virgil's College's Arden Petersen broke a 53-year-old record in the 800m.
He ran 2:10.16 minutes and beat Mark Stott's time of 2.11.1 registered in 1970.
Petersen got the 1500m record in 4.32.81 minutes and bettered James Curran's dash of 4.34.73 in 2014.
Launceston Church Grammar's Chanel Charles broke the under-14 girls' 200 and 400-metre records in 26.33 and 58.66 seconds.
She beat Julia Pook's 2001 efforts of 26.74 and 60.16.
Marist Regional College's Chelsea Scolyer triumphed in the open girls' 100m in 11.99 seconds.
She also broke the meet record which was previously held by Lauren Jauncey who ran 12.17 in 1998.
Mount Carmel College's Arielle Cannell broke the under-15 girls' discus record by a whopping seven metres.
She threw 40.26m and surpassed Rebekah Moore's 2001 record of 33.18m.
Guilford Young College's Jessica Bray broke the open girls' discus record by three centimetres with a throw of 38.95m.
That record was previously held by Tamika Hicks (1995).
Launceston Christian School's Toby Kamphuis won the open boys' 100 metres in 11.25 seconds.
He edged out The Hutchins School's Tommy Bennett (11.48) and St Patrick College's Alex Wojcik (11.52).
Students in years 7-12 from 20 schools competed for the nine shields on offer with points allocated from the 126 events.
St Patrick's won eight of the nine shields while The Hutchins School won the boy's senior shield.
The NHSSA Division 3 Athletics carnival is also at St Leonards on Wednesday.
