A successful Country Week 2023 was held at Mowbray Golf Course.
Comprising foursomes and singles, over two days, the event was open to women members of nine-hole clubs.
The response was fantastic with 12 clubs represented from Smithton in the North-West to Freycinet on the East Coast.
Monday was a fine day weather-wise and 56 pairs enjoyed the splendid conditions.
Division one went to Lyn Mullins and Diane Rattray (Moorina) from Yvonne Dry and Kendra Johnson (Penguin) with both teams scoring 34 points.
Division 2 saw mother and daughter Maryanne Ennis and Sarah Tatnell score 43 points to win from Albie Jacobson and Janette Mossop (Penguin) on 38.
Division 3 winners were St Helens pairing of Lou Carter and Diane Harris on 42 points in front of Penguin's Colleen Plapp and Eunice Ray.
Tuesday dawned dampish and 40 per cent of the singles field decided not to play. The brave 60 women that did elect to play encountered persistent drizzle.
Play was held in very good spirits, however, and overall winner for the day was Kareena Gale, with 37 points, in front of Margaret Mills, also of St Helens, on 36.
A-grade was won by Melissa Coffey (Burnie) with 35 points in front of clubmate Jeanette Loring on 34. B-grade went to Jayne Flint (Wynyard) on 32 in front of Deborah Williams on 31, C-grade saw Leslie Kellaway (34) salute from clubmate Sarah Tatnell (33) and D-grade was won by Katrina Gofton (Scottsdale) on 34 from Tania Thompson (Moorina) on 30.
The teams event was won by St Helens for the second consecutive year with Kareena Gale, Margaret Mills and Deb Williams combining for 104 points in front of Burnie (98) and Scamander River (97).
Thanks go the women members and staff at Mowbray for their co-operation.
April sees junior matchplay, North versus South begin.
The first event is at Pittwater on Friday, April 21, and second at Longford on Monday, April 24.
A team will be announced shortly.
The Men's Thyne Trophy will be held simultaneously with the women's North versus South event at Royal Hobart Golf Club on Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30.
A round robin event between North, North-West, South and Southern Country, the Thyne trophy showcases the elite players in the state.
The North team is managed by Martin Brown and Greg Longmore is captain. George Waller, of Mowbray, Jack Tregaskisjago, Ryan Thomas and Ronan Filgate, of Prospect Vale, and Mitch Van Noord, Josh Molendyk, Shayne Walker, of Launceston, comprise the team.
The women's North versus South comprises foursomes on Saturday and singles on Sunday.
Again the event comprises the cream of the state's women players.
The team is: Anna Henry (captain), Jorjah Bailey, Zahara Rehrmann and emergency Pip Leedham (Launceston), Tammy Hall, Deidre Panton (Prospect Vale), Mickayla Housego, Sarah Johnstone, Tailah Mowat (Ulverstone), Jackie Poke (Smithton), Amanda Smith (Riverside) and Jenny Hubbard (manager).
The men's and women's Southern Open will be played at New Norfolk and Claremont golf clubs on April 22-23. Entry forms are at all clubs.
The champion of the fabulous Fingal Valley will be at St Marys on May 6 and Malahide on May 13. Entries are at Northern clubs or contact Rod Hunt at rodhunt@netspace.net.au or 0428 998144. There are $9000 worth of prizes up for grabs.
Malahide is also the venue for the annual Joe Ellis memorial day on Saturday, April 29 at 10am. Cost is $25 per person in the three-person Ambrose and includes a barbeque. Inquiries to Andrew Johns on 0427 854555.
Exeter's invitation day has been postponed from May until October.
Moorina's annual tournament is on April 21-23. Inquiries to secretary Lyn Mullins (0438 542413) or captain Jon Balfe (0437 795313).
