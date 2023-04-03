The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Country Week success at Mowbray Golf Course

By Rick Sindorff
Updated April 4 2023 - 10:12am, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Exeter women enjoying themselves at Country Week.
The Exeter women enjoying themselves at Country Week.

A successful Country Week 2023 was held at Mowbray Golf Course.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.