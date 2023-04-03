The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Students gather for Launceston Inter School Chess Competition

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated April 3 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 5:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wentong Fan, 12 of Launceston Church Grammar and Himash Keerthiratne, 13 of Scotch Oakburn at the Launceston Interschool Chess Competition. Picture by Paul Scambler
Wentong Fan, 12 of Launceston Church Grammar and Himash Keerthiratne, 13 of Scotch Oakburn at the Launceston Interschool Chess Competition. Picture by Paul Scambler

Would-be chess champions from local schools gathered at Launceston Church Grammar today for the Launceston Inter School Chess Competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.