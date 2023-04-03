Students gather for Launceston Inter School Chess Competition

Would-be chess champions from local schools gathered at Launceston Church Grammar today for the Launceston Inter School Chess Competition.
The event featured around 150 students from various schools, including Norwood Primary, Launceston Christian School, Launceston College, Scotch Oakburn College and Mowbray Heights Primary School.
"It was probably our biggest tournament ever in Launceston," said James Bryant from Black Square Chess, the organisation coordinating the event.
Students were divided into primary and secondary categories but competed across different age groups. The winners from today's event will compete at the Statewide competition later this year.
Bryant, who participated in the 2005 Inter School Chess Competition as a Grade 5 student, said that he had observed chess growing in popularity over the years.
His organisation, Black Square Chess, has "a fleet of coaches" that promote chess playing across the state through "come and try events," chess clubs and holiday clinics.
"In the last two years, there's been a massive, massive surge," he said.
He puts chess' growing popularity to online versions of the game as well the Netflix series The Queen's Gambit.
"That was really, really popular," he says and notes that many parents were interested in the impact of chess on their child's brain development.
But despite the impact of the Netflix series on the growing interest in chess, the game features far fewer female players.
"It's definitely a challenge," Bryant says.
The gender ratios in chess are generally 20 per cent female and 80 per cent male, he says.
"We're really focused on getting girls into chess,"
Bryant cites memory retention and the ability to focus as the primary mental benefits of chess, especially for children diagnosed with autism or ADHD.
Winners from today's primary competition were Bosco Kwong 1st place)from Scotch Oakburn, Bayani Beeton (2nd place) from Sacred Heart and Facundo Munoz Lagos (3rd place) from Scotch Oakburn.
Winners from today will compete at the statewide competition in Term 4 this year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.