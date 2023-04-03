Northern Rangers have withdrawn from the Lakoseljac Cup due to the number of injuries in their senior squad.
Club president Gavin Stone said eight players missed the Northern Championship rounds two and three with a ninth pulling out of Saturday's game against Riverside due to injury.
None of those would be back for the cup game at Kingborough on Easter Monday when Rangers would also be without four more senior players.
"It isn't an easy decision to pull out of the cup and we would like to apologise to the clubs that missed out on a place in the cup at our expense," Stone said.
"We looked at a potential team and it would include four or five social lads. They are great players but they don't train due to family and work commitments. It is a massive ask for them to step up against an NPL club in a team with only a few recognised senior players.
"This isn't about lack of motivation or avoiding a flogging. Our NC1, under-17 and social players have been incredible over the last three weeks, stepping up and often doubling up to make sure we remain competitive. But this situation is not sustainable.
"We can't afford to lose more players to injury. They are not the kind of players who will just show up to make up the numbers. They will push themselves hard no matter who they are playing. But as some of these lads can't train there is a risk of more injuries. We have decided that is a risk we don't want to take."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.