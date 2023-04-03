Patterns and rhythms will come to life in a new QVMAG exhibition, where local saxophonist Spike Mason will interpret music through still images.
From the first note of Mr Mason's sax, visitors are sure to be captivated as it echoes throughout the walls of QVMAG.
Mr Mason will be attempting to respond to the striking landscape works of Murray Fredericks in his exhibition Witness.
"I'm thinking about the relationship between the landscape and the sky, in particular some of those clouds and the different types of shapes and patterns that appear in those images," Mr Mason said.
"The melodic material I'm presenting will be directly from those images or how I interpret those relationships.
"I guess in some way I'm trying to replicate or respond to those patterns and shapes in my own playing."
Mr Mason said he was given the opportunity to look through a number of exhibitions at QVMAG, but Frederick's work spoke to him.
"I really liked the largeness and immediacy of it; it's right in front of your face and it's bold and striking," Mr Mason said.
"The fact that they're much bigger than when I saw them on screen combined with being in that space was amazing."
Mr Mason is known for his spontaneousness in his music, and hosts weekly impromptu jam sessions held at Sawtooth ARI called Free for All, where anyone is invited to pick up an instrument and start playing.
"We try to explain Free for All as you take what's internal and make it external," Mr Mason said.
"This exhibition is very similar to that, you feel something when you see those images.
"I imagine if I wasn't seeing those images, I'd be playing something different; but because each of those images are so striking, they sort of draw out your response."
In the spirit of Free for All, visitors are invited to take part in the experience at the exhibition.
"There'll be moments of silence, moments of music and moments where people can respond in their own way," Mr Mason said.
"We'll have drawing materials and other things available, it's an amazing way to be part of the exhibition.
"In a way they'll be trying to do the same thing as me."
He said visitors can expect a whole lot of surprise.
"It's an open space that invites people to participate which is just a lovely thing to have."
Space of sound, silence of light: Murray Fredericks, Spike Mason premiers April 21 at 6pm.
Tickets can be booked online through QVMAG's website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
